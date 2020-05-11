GlobalTranz CEO Renee Krug Named to SMC3 Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Renee Krug has been appointed to the board of directors for SMC3 Inc.



Atlanta-based SMC3 is a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) data and technology solutions provider to shippers, carriers, and logistics services companies. The company helps customers optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility, and streamline their transportation planning.

“In the current marketplace, it’s more important than ever that shippers leverage technology to maintain efficient and resilient supply chains,” said Krug. “I’m honored to join the board of SMC3 and look forward to working with senior management and fellow board members to collaborate on emerging supply chain innovations and help guide the company to continued success.”

Krug is an industry leader with extensive financial and supply chain experience. Under her leadership, GlobalTranz has continued to cement its place as a market leader through technology innovation, transformative acquisitions, comprehensive multimodal solutions, and superior customer service.

“Renee’s addition to our board strengthens our ability to reach out to all supply chain participants and support the industry with innovative and trusted solutions,” said Reid Dove, chairman of the board for SMC3. “I’m proud to have Renee join the board and look forward to working with her over the coming months and years.”

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit www.globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz's people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they’re dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Shippers and 3PLs use SMC³’s peerless solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.