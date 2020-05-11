The GIANT Company Supports More Than 100 Small Food Businesses and Farms in Pennsylvania Through Emergency Grant Program

Company doubles funding to $500,000 to provide relief during COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- CARLISLE, Pa., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company today announced the more than 100 recipients of its emergency grant program. Announced last month in partnership with Team Pennsylvania, The GIANT Company originally designated $250,000 for the program, but due to the overwhelming response, the company decided to double the amount of funding available to $500,000. In all, the company is awarding 110 grants to help support small businesses in Pennsylvania’s food supply chain impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“Reviewing more than 500 applications from small businesses across the Commonwealth confirmed what we knew in our hearts: that the pandemic is having a devastating impact on our small business community,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “We’re inspired by the strength and stories of these local businesses that, in many cases, have been serving our communities for generations. As a company focused on connecting families for a better future, doubling the funding to $500,000 was an easy decision because it meant we could provide more hope and help to these hard-working families and let them know that they are not alone.”

More than 500 applications were received during the two-week application period, with more than 60 in the first 24 hours. The 110 recipients span the entire Commonwealth and represent multiple areas of the food supply chain including: dairy farms; beef, pork and poultry farms; processors; orchards; produce farms; apiaries; maple syrup producers; artisan cheesemakers; craft breweries, winemakers and cider producers; specialty yogurt, snack, sauce and condiment manufacturers; a coffee roastery and confectioner.

“Our team was honored to work together with GIANT to truly make a difference for small businesses in the commonwealth as they answer the call to feed fellow Pennsylvanians,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO, Team Pennsylvania. “Reading through the applications it is crystal clear that we all need to find ways to support these critical cogs in our agricultural supply chain. Their experiences will inform us as we work with our economic development and public sector partners to reopen and recover.”

In addition, with grants ranging from $2,500 up to $15,000, 55% of grants awarded are going to PA Preferred® companies and special designations (LGBT-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned, minority-owned, USDA defined beginner rancher/farmer, USDA defined socially disadvantaged and limited resource farmer) account for more than half of the grants awarded.

The following Pennsylvania small businesses are the recipients of an emergency grant from The GIANT Company:

Allegheny Yogurt, Mohnton

Anderson Family Farm, Inc., Tionesta

Asher’s Chocolate Co., Souderton

Bakery 52/Longos, Hazleton

Bear Mountain Orchard, Inc., Aspers

Bella Lucia, Inc., Altoona

Bella Mushroom, Landenberg

The Black Urban Gardeners & Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-op, Pittsburgh

Braund Valley Farms, Troy

Bream Orchards Inc., Orrtanna

Brenckle’s Organic Farm and Greenhouse, Zelienople

Brian Campbell Farms, Berwick

Brookmere Winery, Belleville

Brown’s Orchards & Farm Market, Loganville

Brubaker Farms, LLC, Mount Joy

Bumbleberry Farms, LLC, Somerset

Caputo Brother’s Creamery, LLC, Spring Grove

Central Penn Distilling, Inc. DBA Mason Dixon Distillery, Gettysburg

Cherry Valley Organics, Burgettstown

Clair D. Thompson & Sons, Inc., Jersey Shore

Clear Spring Farm LLC, Easton

Copley’s Fresh Start Farm LLC, Waterford

Crust Vegan Bakery, Philadelphia

Danikacatering LLC DBA Danika’s, Dover

Dawg Gone Bees, LLC, Hanover

David W. Pool – Fantasyland Holsteins, Robesonia

DnD Farm LLC, Philadelphia

Dries Orchards, Inc., Paxinos

Duda’s Farm Inc., Brownsville

Epic Pickles LLC, Dallastown

Eric Dersch, DBA Dersch Farms, Springboro

Excelsior Farm, Schnecksville

Fallen Aspen Farm, Volant

Farmer Fred’s, Towanda

Fiddle Creek Dairy, Quarryville

First Light Project, Philadelphia

Founders Market & Co., Lancaster

Franklin Hill Vineyards, Inc., Bangor

French Street Farms, Erie

Fruit Hollow Farms LLC, Biglerville

Funk Brewing Company, Emmaus

Garretson Orchards, Inc., Aspers

God’s Country Creamery, Ulysses

Grand Illusion Hard Cider, Carlisle

Guilside Farm, Chambersburg

Gypsy Hill, Wyalusing

Hackenberg Apiaries, Lewisburg

Harrisburg Dairies, Inc., Harrisburg

Haven Farmstead, Tripoli

Hollabaugh Bros., Inc, Biglerville

Hughes Farm, La Jose

Huntingdon Farm, Alexandria

Isabelle’s Kitchen Inc., Harleysville

J&M Farms, Windber

Josie Porter Farm, Stroudsburg

Jubilee Hilltop, Roaring Spring

Kasanicky Farm, Leechburg

Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm, LLC, Newburg

Kurt Weiss Greenhouse, Mt. Carmel

Lancaster Hummus Co., Lancaster

McMullen Cattle, Ashville

Mellow Mink Brewing, Inc., Mechanicsburg

Mickey’s Wholesale Pizza, York

MicroValley Farms, Hellertown

Miller Charm Farm LLC, Tamaqua

Mystic Meadows, Ulster

The Nesting Box LLC, Kempton

One Village Coffee, Souderton

Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts, Inc., Montandon

Paulus Mt. Airy Orchard, Mechanicsburg

Penn Dairy, Winfield

Pennvale Farm, Columbia Cross Roads

Philly Pretzel Factory, State College

Pineybrook LLC, Markleton

R&S Flinchbaugh LLC, Hellam

Rettland Farms LLC, Gettysburg

Riverside Brewing, LLC (DBA Howles Maple Farm), Cambridge Springs

Roy Adams & Son, Inc., Sunbury

Roy Pitz Brewing Company, Chambersburg

RTZN Brands/Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, West Chester

Saylor’s Dairy Farm, Wellsville

SBK dba Small Batch Kitchen, Harleysville

Sechrist Farms Inc., Canton

Shawmut Valley Holsteins, Smethport

Short Hill Farm, Westfield

Simply Ghee LLC, Lancaster

SkyBlu Farms, Inc., Felton

Sleeper Hill Farm, Warren Center

Slick Dairy Farm, Edinburg

Snowcrest Farm, Milan

Snyders Beef & Blueberries, Centerville

SOD Family Farm, Coudersport

Someday Farms LLC, Salisbury

Star Super Bakery, Emigsville

Stello Foods, Inc., Punxsutawney

Strong Roots Organic Farm, Woodward

Sturges Orchard, Fombell

Susquehanna Mills, Muncy

Sweet Mama’s Mambo Sauce Jen Heasley’s Cooking With the Pros LLC, York

Tait Farm Foods INC, Centre Hall

Taylor-Pride Farm, Lawrenceville

Terranetti’s Italian Bakery, Mechanicsburg

Three Springs Fruit Farm, Aspers

TorchBearer Sauces LLC, Mechanicsburg

Tucker Hess Dairy Farm, Middlebury Center

Way-Har Farm Market LLC, Bernville

Weavers Orchard, Morgantown

Weaver’s Way, Philadelphia

The Winery at Wynridge, Dallastown

Worth the Wait Farm, Stevens

“We have been in business since 1887 and we are a 5th generation family run business. We've been through the Great Depression, floods and fire but this is by far the worst in modern memory because not only does it affect us but it affects ALL of our customers - no one is left out,” said Karen Thompson, Clair D. Thompson's and Son's Inc. in Jersey Shore, Pa. and one of the grant recipients. “It has been very stressful, and this grant has helped to alleviate some of that pressure. We are extremely grateful and appreciate The GIANT Company for this grant that we shall use to continue our employees’ insurance benefits during the time they are forced off work, to help with expenses to continue additional sanitation and to upgrade our facility to meet this new market demand for individual packaging.”

The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania also worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Chamber, and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to develop the program.

About The GIANT Company

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, The GIANT Company proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

About Team Pennsylvania

Team Pennsylvania is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1997 to connect private and public sector leaders to achieve and sustain progress for Pennsylvania. Strong relationships between business and government are necessary for the betterment of our Commonwealth. Our agricultural initiatives began in 2016 in order to support the collective of industries as key drivers within Pennsylvania’s economy. Our collaborative work results in innovation that drives entrepreneurial spirit, improves and strengthens our workforce, and contributes to a growing and vibrant economy in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit TeamPA.com.

