Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services' 2020 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study

Domo leads pack of 13 vendors in 9th annual market assessment

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced that it has once again topped the list of business intelligence (BI) vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2020 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study.



In its ninth edition, the Dresner Advisory Services’ report examined end user deployments and trends around self-service business intelligence (BI). Top vendors in this market were ranked on their collaborative, governance, storytelling, integration and user-driven BI features. The Domo Business Cloud’s user-friendly interface and ability to deliver BI leverage at cloud-scale in record time, placed it ahead of 12 other vendors.

“Our analysis of the self-service BI market began in 2012, with an early look at collaborative BI trends. We’ve since expanded our coverage to encompass data storytelling, governance, and other criteria that shine light on important shifts in the market,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo on their top performance once again in this year’s self-service BI Market Study.”

“We’ve always believed that giving everyone fast access to great data can help drive business forward with record speed and agility,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “With ambiguity around what our future workplaces will look like, giving business decision makers direct access to the intelligence they need now, while minimizing the burden on IT and data professionals, has never been more pertinent.”

For a copy of the Dresner Advisory Services' 2020 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study visit here .

Domo will be hosting a webinar featuring Howard Dresner to explore why cloud-first BI is exploding and how organizations can improve their self-service offering and get more leverage. Topics to be discussed include data strategy, technology, processes, talent management among others. The complimentary event will be held Wednesday, June 10, at 11:00am MT.

More Information on the webinar and registration page can be found here .

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud, Domo is the Business Cloud and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Media contact:

Domo, Inc.

pr@domo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.