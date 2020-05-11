Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 10015 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (10 May 2020)
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10 015.
Case Data:
|
Province
|
Total Confirmed Cases
|
Eastern Cape
|
1218
|
Free State
|
135
|
Gauteng
|
1952
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
1353
|
Limpopo
|
54
|
Mpumalanga
|
61
|
North West
|
45
|
Northern Cape
|
29
|
Western Cape
|
5168
|
Unknown
|
0
|
Total
|
10015
We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.
Testing Data:
A total of 341 336 tests have been conducted to date with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24 hour cycle of testing.
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
168 539
|
49%
|
7 642
|
44%
|
Public
|
172 797
|
51%
|
9 615
|
56%
|
Grand Total
|
341 336
|
17 257
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 194.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Eastern Cape
|
22
|
519
|
Free State
|
6
|
105
|
Gauteng
|
22
|
1247
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
43
|
606
|
Limpopo
|
3
|
28
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
22
|
North West
|
0
|
23
|
Northern Cape
|
0
|
16
|
Western Cape
|
98
|
1607
|
Total
|
194
|
4173
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.