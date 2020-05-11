Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 10015 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (10 May 2020)

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 10 015.

Case Data:

Province Total Confirmed Cases Eastern Cape 1218 Free State 135 Gauteng 1952 KwaZulu-Natal 1353 Limpopo 54 Mpumalanga 61 North West 45 Northern Cape 29 Western Cape 5168 Unknown 0 Total 10015

We note with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.

Testing Data:

A total of 341 336 tests have been conducted to date with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24 hour cycle of testing.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 168 539 49% 7 642 44% Public 172 797 51% 9 615 56% Grand Total 341 336 17 257

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 8 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 194.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 22 519 Free State 6 105 Gauteng 22 1247 KwaZulu Natal 43 606 Limpopo 3 28 Mpumalanga 0 22 North West 0 23 Northern Cape 0 16 Western Cape 98 1607 Total 194 4173

Issued by: Department of Health



