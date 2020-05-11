Coronavirus - Djibouti: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Provides Food Aid to 1,000 Families in Djibouti

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting the entire world since the beginning of 2020. The rapid spread of the disease in Djibouti in the past weeks and the tightening of the general isolation measures that have been in place across the country since March 25 have led to an economic recession in the entire country, especially in the capital, Djibouti City.

To support the fight against the economic crisis that has arisen as a result of the measures taken by the Government of Djibouti against the coronavirus outbreak, TİKA has started to distribute food aid in cooperation with Djibouti’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity. Since the mass distribution of food is not possible due to the strict isolation measures taken against the outbreak across the country, the food aid will be distributed to the families in need with the coupons to be provided by TİKA and Djibouti’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity.

As part of the food aid, 1,000 food parcels containing rice, sugar, flour, date palms, sunflower oil, and milk powder were delivered to Minister of Social Affairs and Solidarity Mouna Osman Aden by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Djibouti S. Levent Şahinkaya and TİKA’s Djibouti Program Coordinator Kutluhan Yücel at Djibouti’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Solidarity.

“This support will increase the endurance of people”

Minister Mouna Osman Aden said, “We would like to thank TİKA for their meaningful support during this crisis that we are going through. This health crisis especially threatens the weakest. In this case, it is essential to support impoverished people. This praiseworthy support will have a positive effect on isolated families and increase the endurance of people.”

The Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Djibouti S. Levent Şahinkaya stated that Djibouti has been one of the countries that responded the fastest to the COVID-19 outbreak and that it took isolation measures immediately. He added that TİKA’s assistance would be very helpful for families who had difficulties before Ramadan. He officially delivered TİKA’s food aid and distribution coupons on behalf of the Republic of Turkey.

TİKA’s Djibouti Program Coordinator Kutluhan Yücel noted that the preparation phase of the project was completed with the joint efforts of TİKA and the teams of the Ministry, TİKA’s project partner, during this crisis. Yücel said, “Now, the implementation phase will begin. The traditional food aid provided each year on the eve of Ramadan has a special meaning this year. This aid will provide great support to families who have difficulties due to the measures taken against the outbreak.”

On the day the food parcels were delivered to the Ministry, they started to be distributed to the families in need who were selected from the database under the supervision of the officials of TİKA and the Ministry.



