Covid-19 Impact on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Analysis, Market share, Growth and Forecast to 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The major players in the market include Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Zekelman Industries, SB international Inc, Continental Alloys and Services, Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd., Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd., Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO), JFE, Interpipe, Voestalpine, Evraz, JESCO, Jindal Saw, Maharashtra, SeAH Steel, Nexteel, Hyundai Hysco, etc.

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

The casing segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 76% in 2018.

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

The segment of onshore holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG)

1.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Casing

1.2.3 Tubing

1.2.4 Line Pipe

1.2.5 Drill Pipe

1.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 Middle East Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.8 Central and South America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business

7.1 Tenaris

7.1.1 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Vallourec

7.2.1 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TMK Group

7.3.1 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

7.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

7.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ArcelorMittal

7.6.1 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SANDVIK

7.8 Zekelman Industries

7.9 SB international Inc

7.10 Continental Alloys and Services

7.11 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

7.12 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

7.13 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

7.14 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

7.15 JFE

7.16 Interpipe

7.17 Voestalpine

7.18 Evraz

7.19 JESCO

7.20 Jindal Saw

7.21 Maharashtra

7.22 SeAH Steel

7.23 Nexteel

7.24 Hyundai Hysco

Continued….

