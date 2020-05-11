Covid-19 Impact on Global Sportswear Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Sportswear Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Sportswear Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Sportswear Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sportswear Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Sportswear market is valued at 89950 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 113190 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

The major players in global Sportswear market include:

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

This report focuses on Sportswear volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sportswear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Sportswear market is segmented into

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Segment by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Global Sportswear Market: Regional Analysis

The Sportswear market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Sportswear market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4792784-global-sportswear-market-research-report-2020

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Sportswear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sportswear

1.2 Sportswear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sportswear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Hats

1.2.3 Upper Garment

1.2.4 Under Clothing

1.2.5 Skirts

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Sportswear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sportswear Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.4 Global Sportswear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sportswear Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Sportswear Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Sportswear Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

….

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sportswear Business

6.1 Nike

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Nike Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Nike Products Offered

6.1.5 Nike Recent Development

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Adidas Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Adidas Products Offered

6.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

6.3 UNDER ARMOUR

6.3.1 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 UNDER ARMOUR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 UNDER ARMOUR Products Offered

6.3.5 UNDER ARMOUR Recent Development

6.4 Puma

6.4.1 Puma Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Puma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Puma Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Puma Products Offered

6.4.5 Puma Recent Development

6.5 Columbia

6.5.1 Columbia Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Columbia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Columbia Products Offered

6.5.5 Columbia Recent Development

6.6 ASICS

6.6.1 ASICS Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 ASICS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 ASICS Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 ASICS Products Offered

6.6.5 ASICS Recent Development

6.7 Patagonia

6.6.1 Patagonia Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Patagonia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Patagonia Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Patagonia Products Offered

6.7.5 Patagonia Recent Development

6.8 Marmot

6.8.1 Marmot Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Marmot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Marmot Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Marmot Products Offered

6.8.5 Marmot Recent Development

6.9 THE NORTH FACE

6.9.1 THE NORTH FACE Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 THE NORTH FACE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 THE NORTH FACE Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 THE NORTH FACE Products Offered

6.9.5 THE NORTH FACE Recent Development

6.10 Burton

6.10.1 Burton Sportswear Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Burton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Burton Sportswear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Burton Products Offered

6.10.5 Burton Recent Development

6.11 Volcom

6.12 Montbell

6.13 Obermeyer

Continued….

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4792784-global-sportswear-market-research-report-2020

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.