No Borders, Inc. Subsidiary MediDent Supplies Announces Sale and Successful Delivery of 250,000 Masks

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company has successfully completed fulfillment of 250,000 95%BFE masks to a client in the USA.



MediDent Supplies has seen a dramatic increase in demand for masks and other personal protection equipment (PPE) over the past few months. Company Executives and team members have worked tirelessly to establish supply chains both inside the USA and around the globe to help fill that demand.

This single delivery of 250,000 3-ply masks is a clear example of MediDent Supplies ability to source, procure, sell and deliver large volumes of critically needed items to clients of all sizes. Notably, the client was so happy with this delivery that they have already submitted another order for additional masks.

”There is no substitute for doing the work. We have already listed our Foldable KN95 Mask on the GSA schedule with Winvale, become an FDA Registered Medical Device Importer, imported hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of products such as testing equipment, PPE, infrared thermometers and other items and now have begun delivering larger volume orders. I am incredibly proud of everyone on the NBDR teams who make these results possible every single day!” stated Joe Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc.

MediDent Supplies is prepared to deliver for customers of all sizes and needs. With quantities of masks, gloves, gowns, isolation suits, COVID-19 serological antibody tests, infrared thermometers and more in stock at the Company HQ supported by access to global manufacturing supply chains, the Company is committed to realizing growth while having a tangible positive impact during this time.

Due to the dramatic increase in sales of viral testing equipment and PPE at MediDent Supplies, the Board of Directors of No Borders, Inc. has decided to update the business description of the No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. subsidiary to more properly communicate the current business operations and strategic opportunities to the Company’s shareholders.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the manufacturing, import, acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through operational and technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a Patent Pending tool to designed to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., dba MediDent Supplies, is a medical equipment company dedicated to providing high quality products to medical/dental professionals, first responders, government agencies and consumers around the globe. MediDent Supplies is currently specializing in dental equipment, viral testing supplies and personal protection equipment. (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC: NBDR

