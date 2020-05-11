Nafsika’s Garden Cheese-Style Products Are Now Available in Over 500 U.S. Stores

Nafsika’s Garden Cheese-Style Products Now Available

For consumers looking for ethically sourced dairy-free alternatives, there's a new 'cheese' in town.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the most highly sought after vegan cheese products in North America, Nafsika’s Garden is pleased to announce that its vegan cheese line is now available in over 500 stores spanning across the U.S. After experiencing exponential growth in major Canadian chains such as Sobeys and Walmart, Nafsika’s Garden is now available in a wide range of popular retail chains and local health food stores.As a health-conscious brand, Nafsika's Garden contains no major allergens such as dairy, nuts, soy, peas, or gluten, and is cholesterol and palm-oil free. While there are several vegan cheese brands to choose from these days, Nafsika’s Garden aims to keep its list of ingredients short, clean and simple, using plant-derived proteins.Nafsika’s Garden has successfully replicated the taste of popular beloved cheeses such as smoked gouda and Greek feta. Some would say, has even perfected it.Available in various flavours with block, sliced, and shredded options, Nafsika’s Garden not only looks, feels and tastes like real cheese, but cooks and melts like it too! From mozzarella shreds to delicious cheddar slices, Nafsika firmly believes that healthy food alternatives should not mean a compromise in quality or taste.With an extensive selection of innovative vegan products, Nafsika wishes to help consumers make the transition to a plant-based lifestyle.About Nafsika’s GardenMaking Vegan MainstreamWith a vision of transforming the vegan landscape, Nafsika Antypas has created a product line to help consumers make the shift towards developing a plant-based lifestyle. While most vegan products contain highly processed ingredients and fillers, the Nafsika brand is the healthier alternative to dairy.As the new cheese in town, Nafsika products are hitting mainstream markets, and the highly popular TV program, Plant-Based by Nafsika is the first and only vegan lifestyle series on television, currently seen on the A&E Network. GMO and cholesterol-free with no major allergens, Nafsika’s Garden vegan cheese offers superior quality and taste while adhering to top quality standards.For more information on Nafsika’s Garden, please visit their website at https://www.nafsikainc.com/



