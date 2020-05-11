Exactus Announces the Promotion of Derek Du Chesne as Company President and appointment to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) (the “Company”) a leading producer of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG) and feminized hemp genetics, announced today that the Company has promoted Derek Du Chesne to President.



In less than 3 months with Exactus and various accolades, the Company has promoted Derek Du Chesne to President and appointed him to the Board of Directors. Derek was initially brought on as Chief Growth Officer, where he implemented internal infrastructure systems designed to scale while developing additional income streams for Exactus. Derek has utilized his vast connections within the food and beverage, pets, cosmetics, pharmaceutical industries and added immense value to Exactus.

Prior to joining Exactus, Derek was responsible for over $50MM in 2019 revenue and secured over $40 million in funding for his previous Company. He is a thought leader in the industry and has the expertise, vision and ability to create change. Derek is an integral part of Exactus becoming the leading cultivator and manufacturer of hemp derived ingredients. Mr. Du Chesne is a brand management professional who has a proven track record of creating integrated marketing strategy platforms, through concept, development, and launch, as well as building iconic brands by orchestrating successful campaign deployment on both a global and regional scale.

“We are happy to announce the promotion of Derek Du Chesne as President and appointment to the Board of Directors of Exactus Inc., where he will take on more responsibility and continue to contribute to the growth and success of Exactus,” said Bobby Yampolsky, Exactus Chairman of the Board. “Derek has been a principal driving force in restructuring and organizing a strong team as well as securing funding and new investors. His industry knowledge and market vision is exactly what our Company has needed to accomplish our goal of being a leader in the hemp industry. There are only a handful of executives in the world that hold these accolades in the hemp space and we are very happy to have him lead our company and guide us to the next phase of success.”

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit the website at www.exactushemp.com .

About Exactus

Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI) is a leading producer and supplier of hemp-derived ingredients, and feminized hemp genetics. Exactus is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment by promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Exactus specializes in hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG/CBC/CBN) and feminized seeds that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability. Through research and development, the Company continues to stay ahead of market trends and regulations. Exactus is at the forefront of product development for the beverage, food, pets, cosmetics, wellness, and pharmaceutical industries.

