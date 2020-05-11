Fortessa Tableware Solutions™ Teams-Up with Healthe® to Protect the Hospitality Industry from the Spread of Viruses, Infection Risk

Healthe® for Hospitality™ Sanitizing Solutions Strengthen Protections for Workers and Guests as the United States Begins to Reopen

/EIN News/ -- Ashburn, VA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortessa Tableware Solutions and Healthe have announced that they are partnering to launch Healthe for Hospitality™, a set of curated lighting products and customized enterprise offerings. These solutions, developed by Healthe, are designed to support the hospitality industry as it begins to safely re-open amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hospitality industry faces unique challenges when it comes to protecting the health of workers and guests as high pass-through and turnover increase the risk of contamination and transmission of viruses,” said Scott M. Hamberger, co-founder of Fortessa Tableware Solutions and CEO and President of Integrus Holdings, Inc. “Our work is built on public trust. We not only want to continue providing the quality dining products our customers come to expect from us, but also ensure that all of the guests, customers and employees we serve know that we are doing all that we can to keep them safe. In Healthe, we found a partner equally committed to this critical effort.”

Healthe for Hospitality will bring Healthe’s 24-hour, continuous sanitization solutions that combat pathogens in the air and on surfaces to restaurants, hotels, private clubs, senior living and other hospitality venues. These solutions utilize Far-UVC light -- that is safe for human exposure -- to inactivate viruses and bacteria on surfaces and in the air. 1 Additionally, these applications can be combined with Healthe’s circadian lighting products to influence hotel and nursing home guests’ sleep-wake cycles in support of their overall comfort and health.

The Healthe for Hospitality offerings include:

Cleanse® Portal is a free-standing walkthrough arch sanitizer, similar in size and shape to a metal detector, that inactivates bacteria and viruses on skin, clothing and goods with a dosage requirement as low as 20 seconds. The Portal can be deployed near entrances, internal doorways and other high-traffic areas to disinfect people and goods entering a clean area. It can function in always-on or motion-activated modes and is ideal for restaurant dining room and bar area entrances as well as hotel lobbies and a wide range of other applications.

Cleanse® Downlight combines general illumination with human-safe Far-UVC sanitizing light to clean air and surfaces. It is designed to be easily retrofitted into existing standard 6” or 8” recessed downlight housings. The Cleanse Downlight can function in always-on mode or activate only when a room is vacated. It can be used in high-traffic areas such as hotel guest reservation check-in areas or public restrooms.

Cleanse® Air-Sanitizing Troffer utilizes a multi-stage process to trap pollutants and deactivate viruses and bacteria, in addition to providing general room illumination. The low-profile troffer draws room air through a HEPA/Charcoal filter, then exposes the air to UVA and UVC light that targets remaining airborne pathogens, achieving a 99.9% kill rate in the expelled air. The UV components are contained within the Troffer to prevent human exposure. The Troffer can be retrofitted into existing, standard 2’ x 4’ troffer housing and is suitable for use in various public common areas.

“Fortessa is already a leader in serving the hospitality industry, and we’re proud to join them in this effort to keep people safe as hotels and restaurants reopen and recover from the COVID-19 shutdowns,” said Khim Lee, CEO of Healthe. “Any ‘new normal’ will undoubtedly be defined by rigorous sanitization programs, and Healthe’s Far-UVC lighting products provide the only human-safe solution for continuous and passive use.”



About Fortessa Tableware Solutions™:

Fortessa Tableware Solutions is an integrated designer, developer and marketer of commercial and consumer tableware serving the commercial food service market globally, as well as a rapidly growing share of the high-end consumer market. Learn more at www.FTSonline.com and join us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

1 “Far-UVC light: A new tool to control the spread of airborne-mediated microbial diseases” Published by Scientific Reports, February 9, 2018

Attachments

Healthe by Lighting Science 321-779-5542 press@healthelighting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.