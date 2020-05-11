CYTTA Corp Sells and Delivers IGAN Unit to Tukwila Police Department in Washington State

Simplifying Video and Audio Communication Systems When It Matters Most.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas , May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA ) Cytta Corp has sold and delivered an IGAN unit to Chief of Police Bruce Linton, of the Tukwila Police Department in Washington State, to support their incident command requirements for video and audio streaming.



In a digital-first world, real-time communication and interoperability are required by local and State Police during any operation. Cytta Corp’s IGAN unit allows first responders to stream, share and store multiple video and audio feeds in real time, as an incident occurs. Our revolutionary IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) empowers first responders to share video and audio feeds and make better decisions in real-time, protecting our communities, and saving lives.

“Every police and fire department in America utilizes video and audio technology. Dash cams, body cams, and drones create the transparency necessary to make informed decisions in the field,” says Cytta Corp CEO, Gary Campbell. “Older technologies lack the ability to easily share real-time data streams with multiple parties, necessary for decision making during mission-critical operations. The Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) solves this problem by connecting every video and audio stream into a single platform that can be accessed by both local and remote responders through multiple devices in real time.”

During these difficult times, Cytta is committed to working alongside our first responders to keep our local communities safe. Chief of Police Bruce Linton recognized that IGAN’s unique ability to stream, share and store multiple high-quality video/audio feeds creates a new level of situational awareness among all necessary parties.

IGAN is now being utilized by first responders across the U.S. who are looking for a simple, secure, and field-deployable system to stream and allow complete interaction among multiple relevant video and audio sources during mission-critical operations. IGAN provides, police/fire departments, emergency operations centers and incident commanders with real-time situational awareness by connecting all assets, including: UAS, phone cam, bomb robot, video, and 2-way radios all with sub half-second latency and high-quality video streaming

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.

Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit www.Cytta.com.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Cytta Corp www.cytta.com Office (855) 511.4426 info@cytta.com Gary Campbell, CEO Direct (702) 900 7022 Gary@cytta.com Michael Collins, Chief Innovation Officer Direct (310) 922-0478 MCollins@Cytta.com Nathan Holm, President Direct (480)231 5339 NathanHolm@cytta.com Corporate Communications Contacts: Corporate Communications Contacts: Complete Advisory Partners Office: (586) 228-2290 Cell: (586) 801-9002 Email: CapInc@comcast.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.