Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments

Increased Front Yard Residential Corporation's (“Front Yard”) rental revenues to $54.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 4.3% over the fourth quarter of 2019.

Managed continued improvement in Front Yard's operating metrics, yielding its best ever quarterly operational results.

Advised Front Yard in the sale of 82 non-core homes for a $1.5 million gain over carrying value.

Negotiated the settlement by Front Yard, at the direction of the Front Yard Board, to terminate the previously announced merger agreement with Amherst Residential, LLC (“Amherst”), providing Front Yard with up to $100 million of additional liquidity.

Further developed new business opportunities for AAMC, forming cash management and fund entities to explore market dislocation opportunities for AAMC’s stockholders.

“While we of course are extremely disappointed that the merger of Front Yard and Amherst was not consummated, we believe that the settlement puts Front Yard in a strong liquidity position that should help it deliver long-term value for its stockholders,” stated George Ellison, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “We are also very pleased about the substantially improved operational performance that we achieved for Front Yard in the first quarter of 2020, which has continued into April, proving that the business model of Front Yard works and can produce attractive results.”

“AAMC has the expertise and the capital to invest in real estate related assets and originators to collect asset management fees and, potentially, interest income to take advantage of the current market dislocation to drive value for our stockholders,” stated Indroneel Chatterjee, Co-Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AAMC’s net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.8 million, or $2.35 per diluted common share, which included a $(0.6) million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, which included a $0.9 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, for the first quarter of 2019.

About AAMC

AAMC is an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future economic performance and are not statements of historical fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to: AAMC’s ability to implement its business plan; AAMC's ability to leverage strategic relationships on an efficient and cost-effective basis; AAMC's and Front Yard's ability to compete; Front Yard’s ability to implement its business plan; the likelihood of Front Yard terminating our asset management agreement with Front Yard; our ability to obtain and/or build additional asset management clients and revenue streams; the potential for the COVID-19 pandemic to adversely affect our business; AAMC's ability to generate adequate and timely sources of liquidity and financing for itself or Front Yard; Front Yard’s ability to sell non-core assets on favorable terms or at all; AAMC's ability to identify and acquire assets for Front Yard’s portfolio; Front Yard’s ability to complete potential transactions in accordance with anticipated terms and on a timely basis or at all; AAMC’s ability to integrate newly acquired rental assets into Front Yard’s portfolio; the ability to effectively manage the performance of Front Yard’s internal property manager at the level and/or the cost that it anticipates; the failure of third party vendors to effectively perform their obligations under their respective agreements with AAMC or Front Yard; our failure to maintain Front Yard’s qualification as a REIT; developments in the litigations regarding our redemption obligations under the Certificate of Designations of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Shares”), including our ability to obtain declaratory relief confirming that we were not obligated to redeem any of the Series A Shares on the March 15, 2020 redemption date since we did not have funds legally available to redeem all, but not less than all, of the Series A Shares requested to be redeemed on that redemption date; general economic and market conditions; governmental regulations, taxes and policies and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.



The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations

T: +1-704-885-2461

E: IR@AltisourceAMC.com





Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Management fees from Front Yard $ 3,584 $ 3,546 Conversion fees from Front Yard — 29 Expense reimbursements from Front Yard 368 328 Total revenues 3,952 3,903 Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,544 4,418 Legal and professional fees 1,534 342 General and administrative 1,095 1,039 Total expenses 7,173 5,799 Other income (loss): Change in fair value of Front Yard common stock (634 ) 877 Dividend income on Front Yard common stock 244 244 Other income 37 4 Total other (loss) income (353 ) 1,125 Loss before income taxes (3,574 ) (771 ) Income tax expense 183 69 Net loss (3,757 ) (840 ) Amortization of preferred stock issuance costs (42 ) (51 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (3,799 ) $ (891 ) Loss per share of common stock – basic: Loss per basic common share $ (2.35 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – basic 1,615,710 1,582,016 Loss per share of common stock – diluted: Loss per diluted common share $ (2.35 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted 1,615,710 1,582,016





Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,731 $ 19,965 Short-term investments — 517 Front Yard common stock, at fair value 19,412 20,046 Receivable from Front Yard 4,140 5,014 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,588 1,609 Total current assets 42,871 47,151 Non-current assets: Right-of-use lease assets 4,157 4,339 Other non-current assets 2,027 1,758 Total non-current assets 6,184 6,097 Total assets $ 49,055 $ 53,248 Current liabilities: Accrued salaries and employee benefits $ 4,650 $ 5,407 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,617 1,328 Short-term lease liabilities 270 265 Total current liabilities 6,537 7,000 Long-term lease liabilities 4,049 4,218 Total liabilities 10,586 11,218 Commitments and contingencies — — Redeemable preferred stock: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; redemption value $250,000 250,000 249,958 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 2,936,739 and

1,626,259 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of March 31, 2020

and 2,897,177 and 1,598,512 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of

December 31, 2019 29 29 Additional paid-in capital 45,127 44,646 Retained earnings 19,863 23,662 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (122 ) (33 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,310,480 shares as of March 31, 2020 and 1,298,665

shares as of December 31, 2019 (276,428 ) (276,232 ) Total stockholders' deficit (211,531 ) (207,928 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 49,055 $ 53,248



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.