BridgeBio Pharma’s QED Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating Potential of Low-Dose Infigratinib in Achondroplasia

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) affiliate QED Therapeutics announced today that in vitro and in vivo data from two studies support QED’s plans to evaluate a low dose of infigratinib as a treatment option for children with achondroplasia, the most common cause of disproportionate short stature. Data were accepted for presentation at the Endocrine Society's Annual Meeting (“ENDO 2020”), which was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the studies were published in the special supplemental section of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.



The first study, entitled “ Support for a new therapeutic approach of using a low-dose FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (infigratinib) for achondroplasia , ” showed that in a mouse model of achondroplasia, treatment with infigratinib led to dose-dependent improvement in achondroplasia-associated phenotypes. At a low dose of 0.5 mg/kg, infigratinib was associated with a statistically significant improvement in bone length of 7% to 14% in the upper limbs, 10% to 17% in the lower limbs and 12% in the foramen magnum (the opening at the base of the skull). Also presented in this study was in vitro data demonstrating that, at similar concentrations, infigratinib had greater activity over a CNP analog (vosoritide) in an achondroplasia cell line. The data suggest that inhibition of multiple key pathways downstream of FGFR3 controlling either proliferation or differentiation of the chondrocytes may lead to better efficacy compared with MAPK inhibition alone.

The second study, entitled “ Low-dose infigratinib treatment does not lead to changes in phosphorus in preclinical animal studies , ” showed that rats and mice treated with infigratinib at or below 5 mg/kg showed no relationship between dose and blood levels of phosphorus, a potential safety concern for infigratinib treatment.

In addition, two other posters accepted to ENDO 2020, including the design of QED’s PROPEL natural history study in achondroplasia, are available for review on the QED corporate website. Titles for the presentations are:

“The currently-enrolling PROPEL natural history study is an important step in establishing a baseline of growth trajectory for children with achondroplasia and will help evaluate whether treatment with infigratinib has a positive effect on growth,” said Melita Irving, Consultant Clinical Geneticist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital (London). “Fully enrolling the study will help us to advance infigratinib as a potential treatment for children with achondroplasia.”

QED Therapeutics is currently looking to continue enrolling children in PROPEL, a natural history study in children with achondroplasia. The study aims to learn more about the overall health, growth, and possible medical complications in children with achondroplasia. To participate in or learn more about PROPEL, please contact us at: PROPEL@QEDTx.com or visit ClincialTrials.gov.

Children enrolled in PROPEL may have the opportunity to enroll in PROPEL 2, an interventional phase 2 trial to assess the safety of daily dosing, evidence of efficacy, and dose finding of infigratinib in children with achondroplasia. QED Therapeutics anticipates submitting our IND to the FDA in 2020.

QED Therapeutics, an affiliate of BridgeBio Pharma, is a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine for FGFR-driven diseases. Our lead investigational candidate is infigratinib (BGJ398), an orally administered, FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has shown activity that we believe to be meaningful in clinical measures, such as overall response rate, in patients with chemotherapy-refractory cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions and advanced urothelial carcinoma with FGFR3 genomic alterations. QED intends to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for second and later-line cholangiocarcinoma in 2020. QED Therapeutics is also evaluating infigratinib for the treatment of achondroplasia. We plan to conduct further clinical trials to evaluate the potential for infigratinib to treat patients with other FGFR-driven tumor types and rare disorders.

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, visit bridgebio.com

