Pixelworks to Participate at Upcoming May Financial Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced that the Company will participate at the following “virtual” financial conferences.



Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Cowen Virtual 2020 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020

Fireside Chat: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Webcast: A live audio webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.pixelworks.com/investors.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

