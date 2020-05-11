VSBLTY JOINS FORCES WITH GLOBAL CYBER SECURITY AND BUILDING SERVICES PROVIDER TO FAST TRACK DEPLOYMENT OF TEMPERATURE SCREENING & SECURITY FOR SMART BUILDINGS

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, announced today that they have joined forces with a global cyber security product and building services company to provide advanced camera technology that enhances security and enables COVID-19 temperature screenings before people enter office buildings.

The announcement was made by VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. “In order to get the economy running again it is critical to assure workplace safety for both employers and employees. We now will have the technology that provides for wellness analysis, capacity management and density metrics to allow for real time building safety. This technology will enable buildings to provide safe access for workers and guests more quickly and efficiently.”

Hutton added, “Cameras, using advanced artificial intelligence combined with machine learning, add several advanced features that improve body surface temperature measurements. Building access control and security are enhanced through facial recognition and ID data in real time. The monitoring continues to do temperature and fever checks of people within the facility and issues alerts to building management. In addition, the system provides people tracking that furnishes capacity counts and reports on social distancing measurement data.”

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, in a report published in October of 2019, the global smart building market size was USD 43.64 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 109.48 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

MarketSmart Communications Inc., +1-877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x231

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, COO, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of new technology and products, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including the ability of the Company to successfully implement new technologies, gain market acceptance for new products and other risks which are described in the Company’s public filings available under its profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as required by Canadian securities laws.

