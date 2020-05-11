THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Shareholder Approval of New Advisory Agreement and Fund Name Change

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: TSLF), a registered closed-end investment company, announced today that its shareholders approved a new advisory agreement (the "New Advisory Agreement") between the Fund and First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC (formerly known as THL Credit Advisors LLC) (the "Adviser") at the Fund's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2020. The approval of the New Advisory Agreement follows the transaction between the Adviser and First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“FEIM”) that was consummated in the first quarter of 2020, whereby the Adviser became a wholly owned subsidiary of FEIM.



As a result of shareholder approval of the New Advisory Agreement, the Fund is making a number of related changes, including changing its name, ticker and quotation symbols, CUSIP and website. More specifically, the Fund is taking the following actions:

changing its name to "First Eagle Senior Loan Fund";

updating its ticker symbol with the New York Stock Exchange from "TSLF" to "FSLF", effective May 21, 2020;

updating its quotation symbol with NASDAQ from "XTSLX" to "XFSLX", effective May 21, 2020;

changing its CUSIP to 32010E100; and

changing its website to www.feacfslf.com .

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC. The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. THL, THL Credit, and the THL Credit logo mark are the proprietary names and marks of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., an independently operated entity, and used with permission.

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements", which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.844.409.6354 or visit the Fund's website at http://feacfslf.com for additional information.

Contact

Andrew Park

First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

212.829.3126







