eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in May 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following three investor conferences in May:



Oppenheimer 5th Annual Virtual Emerging Growth Conference

Tuesday, May 12th (one-on-one meetings only)

Needham 15th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Presentation Wednesday, May 20th at 4:45 pm ET

Craig-Hallum 17th Annual Virtual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 27th (one-on-one meetings only)

eGain management will host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the formal presentation at the Needham conference, visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com



