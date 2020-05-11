Team of five young school kids from Hyderabad, create a breakthrough App to battle COVID19

From left : Uma, Yukta Raghavendra, Hita Thota, Prisha, Adwaith

Young student entrepreneurs from Hyderabad create a breakthrough app to fight COVID19 and make ventilators accessible to larger group of patients

CHICAGO, IL, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem and Q City , which focuses on superior specifications and finishes, in partnership with The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology ( CCMB ), and Emerging Technologies Wing, ITE&C Dept, Government of Telangana, hosted the largest online innovation challenge on April 30, 2020.This event saw the participation from over 80 student entrepreneurs across the nation. The theme of the challenge was to develop a potential solution, idea or an app for reporting, curing or tracing the COVID-19 pandemic, or anything else that can help curb its spread and prevent future outbreaks.One start-up that stole the show was VentiQuest team that presented the solution VentiSearch. VentiSearch is a mobile app that provides a list of nearby hospitals along with the corresponding number of ICU beds and ventilators to the user based on their current location. VentiSerarch is positioned as a social enterprise impact startup, which will build on variety and veracity of data going beyond ventilators and adding more equipment in the Healthcare space. This will help position it as a value partner for many Healthcare solution providers.The VentiQuest was the youngest team of entrepreneurs from the city, the team consisted of: Prisha: 8th grader from Chirec International School, Kondapur, Hyderabad, India, Uma: 9th grader from Delhi Public School, Khajaguda, Hyderabad, India,Yukta Raghavendra: 7th grader from Phoenix Greens School, Kokapet, Hyderabad, India. Adwaith: 7th grader from Delhi Public School, Nacharam, Hyderabad, India. Led by Hita Thota: 9th grader from Harker High School, San Jose, California, USA.Speaking on the occasion Rama Devi Lanka, Director Emerging Technologies & Officer on Special Duty (ITE & C Department, Govt of Telangana) said “Happy to see great ideas from college students for the T-Hub, CCMB, Govt of Telangana COVID challenge, especially the youngest school team Ventisearch. Congratulations to everyone”Speaking about the experience the VentiQuest team said “It was a great experience to present our start-up to esteemed jury members and panellists. All the start-up ideas were great but being youngest amongst all the start-ups gave us the edge. We will have the roll-out of App soon and will make it widely available to citizens. The App has applicability beyond COVID – for example we can use it to locate Blood banks, Pharmacies, Diagnostics etc.”About VentiSearch:VentiSearch is a mobile app that provides a list of nearby hospitals along with the corresponding number of ICU beds and ventilators to the user based on their current location.T-Hub enables and empowers an ecosystem hungry for innovation. Based in Hyderabad, India, it leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem that powers next-generation products and new business models.About Q City:Mack Soft Tech Private Limited owns Q City the leading multi-tenanted IT Park in Hyderabad. Located in the Financial District and IT corridor of Hyderabad at Gachibowli.About CCMB:The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) is a premier research organization in frontier areas of modern biology. The objectives of the Centre are to conduct high quality basic research and training in frontier areas of modern biology, and promote centralized national facilities for new and modern techniques in the inter-disciplinary areas of biology. CCMB was set up initially as a semi-autonomous Centre on April 1, 1977 with the Biochemistry Division of the then Regional Research Laboratory (presently, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, IICT) Hyderabad forming its nucleus and Dr P M Bhargava heading the new Centre. Earlier, the Governing Board of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) New Delhi, the apex body which constituted 44 research institutions in the country, approved the proposal in 1976 to establish such a Centre in view of the importance of research in the frontier and multi-disciplinary areas of modern biology.



