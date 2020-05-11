Coronavirus - Uganda: The Permanent Secretary receives Personal Protective Equipment from KPC Cotec Medical Company/Sinoafrica Medicines and Health Ltd

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Dr. Diana Atwine received Personal Protective Equipment from KPC Cotec Medical Company/Sinoafrica Medicines and Health Ltd to support frontline health workers in the COVID-19 response.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.