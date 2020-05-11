Haizol’s Analysis into the Effect of COVID-19 on Manufacturing & Service Industries in China.

Haizol's Insight into manufacturing and service sector companies within China from January to April 2020

SHANGHAI, CHINA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companies throughout China have had their operations influenced to some degree by COVID19, with small- to mid-sized service and manufacturing enterprises representing more than 190,000 companies in an over $50 billion market.Research indicated that private enterprises were more affected than state-owned and foreign-funded enterprises overall. Although private enterprises and multi product enterprises were most adversely affected in the early stages of the epidemic, they benefited from executing high sensitivity and timely actions to achieve rapid recovery in the middle and late stages.From the outset of the epidemic in late January, to its stabilization within China in April, the negative impact on state-owned & foreign-funded enterprises has become more prominent, and the proportion of business owners who believe the epidemic has had a large impact has increased from 30.4% to 60.5%, a 50% rise. The spread of the global epidemic has resulted in foreign-funded enterprises that were less affected in the initial stages being now more vulnerable to operational threats, and business confidence has shown a declining trend.I. Revenue Forecasts in Light of the EpidemicWhen projecting Q3 and Q4 revenue in February, private companies believed they will be the most affected, with just shy of 50% expecting to experience a revenue decline of over 30%. Q2 brought a more optimistic outlook with only 10% believing income will decline as much as 30%, this is on par with non-private companies.In Q1, the average duration manufacturing companies reported being able to withstand in terms of cash flow was around 6 months. Entering Q2, the number of companies reporting being able to support their business for a 3-6 month period increased. For private companies, the probability of cash flow diminishing within 3 months was around 18%, and 41% by 6 months. These figures are significantly lower than non-private enterprises.The service industry reported a more negative projection on income expectations, with a more vulnerable cash flow than the manufacturing industry. The service sector accounts for 20% of companies that reported the ability to sustain business for 3 months, whilst the manufacturing sector accounts for 10%.II. Business Owners’ Coping StrategiesSME response measures can be broadly categorized into ‘Market Expansion’ and ‘Strategic Transformation’. The market expansion strategy focuses on initiatives to increase marketing efforts, stabilize the existing market, consolidate old customers, and at the same time develop new customers and expand into new market segments. Strategic transformation strategy involves embracing opportunity to carry out strategic transformation from offline to online business, and make appropriate adjustments to organizational structure.For the manufacturing industry, strategic transformation strategies had a stronger effect. Companies with low market expansion and high-transition generally had the highest return to work rate. The analysis shows that in light of the epidemic, strategic transformation is fundamental for enterprises, and efforts to expand their original channels or sales only play a supporting role.High transformation and high market expansion companies are optimistic about the forecast of their corporate revenue growth, placing revenue growth at 67.4% and 63.1%, respectively. High market expansion and high-transition companies believe that revenue will increase by 68.1%, followed closely by low market expansion and high-transform companies at 65%. This suggests a company’s ability to transition and actively adapt its strategy could be a greater indicator of revenue prediction than market factors.III. SummaryThe impact of the epidemic on SME's within China is widely evident, though China’s economy is vast and structurally solid, which equips it with resilience to recover quickly. The research highlighted business owners confidence is on the rise, with a large percentage managing to resume production at speed. Companies actively changing, making strategic adjustments, and closely focused on R&D have better likelihood of fast recovery. Whether a company adopts a market expansion strategy or internal strategic transformation, being agile and actively responding rapidly to current challenges is likely to improve chances of success.Pre-emptive measures seemed to be positively correlated with a companies continued success. For example taking proactive measures such as active decision-making, consolidating existing markets, increasing marketing efforts, developing new customers and expanding new markets proved beneficial for Chinese companies.Visit Haizol for more information into manufacturing in China, experts in custom parts & component production.



