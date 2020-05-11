Global Smart Speakers Market To Reach Value Of About $11 Billion In 2023

Smart Speakers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's latest study on Smart Speakers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart speakers market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2019 and to $5.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 3%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $11 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 24.5%. With increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products, there is a rise in penetration of smartphones and smart devices. Even with increasing consumer preference for smart speakers, the major drawback that may hinder the market is data privacy and security concerns.

The smart speakers market consists of sales of smart speakers and related products that include Bluetooth-, Wi-Fi-enabled and wireless devices which are integrated with virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence. The smart speakers market consists of revenue generated through the sales of speakers with virtual assistant intelligence such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana among others, which are distributed through online or offline channels to personal and commercial users for smart home, smart office, automotive, commercial and more applications. The companies involved in the smart speakers market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, producing artificial intelligence-assisted speakers which are activated with one ‘hot word’, using voice recognition systems, to perform wide range of wireless activities.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Smart Speakers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3093&type=smp

The global smart speakers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa; Google Assistant; Siri; Cortana; Other.

By Application: Smart Home; Smart Office; Consumer; Others.

By End User: Personal; Commercial.

By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline.

By Geography: The global smart speakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American smart speakers market accounts for the largest share in the global smart speakers market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Smart Speakers Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-speakers-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Trends In The Smart Speakers Market

Virtual assistant devices are powered by artificial intelligence which offer ultimate luxuries to the owner. They keep on listening for commands, analyze needs, and perform tasks when necessary.

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart speakers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts smart speakers market size and growth for the global smart speakers market, smart speakers market share, smart speakers market players, smart speakers market size, smart speakers market segments and geographies, smart speakers market trends, smart speakers market drivers and smart speakers market restraints, smart speakers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart speakers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Smart Speakers Market

Data Segmentations: Smart Speakers Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Smart Speakers Market Organizations Covered: Amazon, Inc., Apple, Inc., Xiaomi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sonos. Inc., Harman International, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, ONKYO CORPORATION, Panasonic Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, smart speakers market customer information, smart speakers market product/service analysis – product examples, smart speakers market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global smart speakers market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Smart Speakers Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the smart speakers market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Smart Speakers Sector: The report reveals where the global smart speakers industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2020:

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2020

Smart TV Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2020





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.