Global Smart Insulin Pens Market Trends And Strategies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart insulin pens market is expected to grow from $75.8 million in 2019 and to $77 million in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.6%. The slow growth is due to disruption in supply chains and restrictions on trade of medical products across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The market is then expected to grow and reach $98.4 million in 2023 at a rate of about 8.51%. The accurate adjustments and delivery of doses of insulin can avoid either over-dosing or low-dosing of the drug, which is expected to increase the demand of smart insulin pens and drive the market growth. However, two types of insulin cannot be mixed and results in multiple needle punctures, which is expected to hinder the market growth.

The smart insulin pens market consists of sales of insulin pens which allow to dial the insulin dose accurately, and related products. The companies manufacturing smart insulin pens are primarily engaged in designing and manufacturing of first and second-generation smart insulin pens which are either reusable or pre-filled for the application of delivering accurate insulin dose in Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. The revenue generated by these companies is through sales of these pens to hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and home care settings.

The global smart insulin pens market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: First Generation Pens; Second Generation Pens (Bluetooth Enabled, USD Connected.

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Home Care Setting.

By Usability: Prefilled; Reusable.

By Application: Type 1 Diabetes; Type 2 Diabetes.

By Geography: The global smart insulin pens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American smart insulin pens market accounts for the largest share in the global smart insulin pens market.

Trends In The Smart Insulin Pens Market

The next generation smart insulin pens go far beyond memory storage. They help in calculating personalized doses, track glucose continuously, and connect with apps of smartphones to visualize the data.

Smart Insulin Pens Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smart insulin pens market overviews, analyzes and forecasts smart insulin pens market size and growth for the global smart insulin pens market, smart insulin pens market share, smart insulin pens market players, smart insulin pens market size, smart insulin pens market segments and geographies, smart insulin pens market trends, smart insulin pens market drivers and smart insulin pens market restraints, smart insulin pens market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The smart insulin pens market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global Smart Insulin Pens Market.

Data Segmentations: Smart Insulin Pens Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries.

Smart Insulin Pens Market Organizations Covered: Companion Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Diamesco, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Digital Medics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Insulet Corporation, Jiangsu Delfu Medical Device, Bigfoot Biomedical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, smart insulin pens market customer information, smart insulin pens market product/service analysis – product examples, smart insulin pens market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global smart insulin pens market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Smart Insulin Pens Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the smart insulin pens market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Smart Insulin Pens Sector: The report reveals where the global smart insulin pens industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

