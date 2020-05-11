Covid-19 Impact on Global Smart Home Automation Market by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Smart Home Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Home Automation Market
This report focuses on the global Smart Home Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd.
Control4 Corporation
Crestron Electronics
Honeywell International Inc.
Ingersoll-Rand plc
Johnson Controls
Legrand SA
Leviton Manufacturing Company
Lutron Electronics Co.
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cellular
Wireless
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Security
Lighting
Entertainment
HVAC & Energy Management
Smart Kitchen
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Home Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Home Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
