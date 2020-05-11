Covid-19 Impact on Global BBQ Grills Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

BBQ Grills

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the BBQ Grills market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3863.3 million by 2025, from $ 3529.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in BBQ Grills business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BBQ Grills market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the BBQ Grills value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gas Grills

Charcoal Grills

Electric Grills

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Residential

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Weber

Napoleon

Coleman

George Foreman

Middleby

Landmann

Char-Broil

Masterbuilt Grills

Kenmore

Traeger

Fire Magic

Kaoweijia

Bull

KitchenAid

Blackstone

Broilmaster

Char-Griller

Subzero Wolf

Onward Manufacturing Company

E-Rover

MHP

Dyna-Glo

BRS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global BBQ Grills by Company

4 BBQ Grills by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global BBQ Grills Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

Continued……………………

