Issued by NCRI

Iran: Young people target IRGC, Bassij centers, torch Khamenei, Soleimani pictures in different cities

PARIS, FRANCE, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the heightened security situation, defiant youth targeted centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the paramilitary Bassij, setting parts of them on fire.

Last week, defiant youth set ablaze gates to IRGC and Bassji centers in Islamshar, Shahrekord, Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Shahriar, Shiraz, and Isfahan. In the early morning of May 9, 2020, they torched the gates to the IRGC’s Battalion in Shahr-e Kord. Simultaneously, the gate to the Bassji base in Islamshahr was also set ablaze.

From May 3 to May 6, defiant youth targeted the Bassij suppressive centers in Shahriar, Isfahan, and Shiraz.

In addition, pictures of Ali Khamenei (regime’s supreme leader) and Qassem Soleimani (the eliminated Quds force commander) were torched in different cities, including Kerman, Kashan, Karaj, and Gorgan

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
May 10, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

