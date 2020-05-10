Iran: Young people target IRGC, Bassij centers, torch Khamenei, Soleimani pictures in different cities

Shahrekord -IRGC’s Battalion

Defiant youth targeted the Bassij suppressive centers in Shahriar, Isfahan, and Shiraz” — PMOI/ MEK Network inside Iran

PARIS, FRANCE, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the heightened security situation, defiant youth targeted centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the paramilitary Bassij, setting parts of them on fire.

Last week, defiant youth set ablaze gates to IRGC and Bassji centers in Islamshar, Shahrekord, Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Shahriar, Shiraz, and Isfahan. In the early morning of May 9, 2020, they torched the gates to the IRGC’s Battalion in Shahr-e Kord. Simultaneously, the gate to the Bassji base in Islamshahr was also set ablaze.

From May 3 to May 6, defiant youth targeted the Bassij suppressive centers in Shahriar, Isfahan, and Shiraz.

In addition, pictures of Ali Khamenei (regime’s supreme leader) and Qassem Soleimani (the eliminated Quds force commander) were torched in different cities, including Kerman, Kashan, Karaj, and Gorgan

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

May 10, 2020



