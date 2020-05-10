New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce Named Part of Gov. Murphy's COVID-19 Restart and Recovery Advisory Council

NJSVCC will join council subcommittee and assist the state in formulating guidelines for reopening the economy after COVID-19

MARLBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce (NJSVCC) has been selected to join Governor Phil Murphy's Restart and Recovery Advisory Council as part of the Main Street subcommittee. The advisory council formed via Governor Murphy signing Executive Order 140 on May 8th. It is tasked with providing a framework of guidance and recommendations to the governor on reopening New Jersey's economy in the devastating aftermath of COVID-19. It will supplement and support the similarly named and purposed Restart and Recovery Commission, formed on April 28th via executive order 131. ​

​

Together, the council and commission will help revitalize the state economy with a responsible, localized approach that attempts to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the health care system and cause major additional economic damage. It will draw its guidance from nine subcommittees, including those for retail businesses, mass transit, academia, hospitality and the Main Street subcommittee, of which the NJSVCC is a member.​

​

The NJSVCC will represent the thousands of veteran owned businesses in New Jersey as part of the statewide recovery. NJSVCC president, Francisco Cortes, eagerly anticipates the chamber's participation in the council, noting that "We have thousands of Veteran business owners across the state that have been deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the newly formed New Jersey’s Restart & Recovery Advisory Council I hope to provide valuable insight on how to create a framework for restarting New Jersey’s economy. The NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce was created over a year ago with one simple mission, to serve and give back to the Veteran community. Our mission statement resonates now more than ever"​

​

The NJSVCC will join a diverse group of organizations in the Main Street subcommittee, including the Liberty Science Center, the Employers Association of New Jersey, the Institution for Entrepreneurial Leadership, and other chambers of commerce. This wide range of input will help to state leaders develop a granular approach that distinguishes between different locations and types of businesses, with governor Murphy adding that "How you reopen a restaurant at the shore is different from how you restart a factory in South Jersey."​

​

The Restart and Recovery Council will have three co-chairs, the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis, New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan, and Choose New Jersey President and CEO Jose Lozano. This will be the second time in recent months the NJSVCC pairs with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) due to COVID-19. In April the NJEDA selected the NJSVCC as one of three organizations tasked with providing no cost technical assistance to small businesses applying for relief through the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).​

​

The NJSVCC continues to help small businesses in the state survive the impact of COVID-19, with the Restart and Recovery Advisory Council being the latest opportunity to contribute.



