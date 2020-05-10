Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 10 May 2020

New cases confirmed today: 57 Benadir: 23 Puntland: 17 Somaliland: 17

Male: 41 Female: 16 Recovery: 8 Death: 3

Total confirmed cases: 1,054 Total recoveries: 118 Total deaths: 51



