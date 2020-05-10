Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 update in Africa (10 May 2020, 9am East Africa Time)

53 African Union Member States reporting 60,657 cases, 2,223 deaths, and 20,792 recoveries. More information at https://africacdc.org/covid-19/



