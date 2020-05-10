Beacon Books Agency boasts of targeted bookselling platform for every book genre

Beacon Books Agency is an international book analytics, advertising, and research firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

International book analytics, advertising, and research firm boosts book sales and author royalties

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Books Agency , an international book analytics, advertising, and research firm, takes pride of its Targeted Book Selling platform—the largest avenue in the online world meant to augment book sales, allowing millions of buyers who are already interested in certain book genres to purchase both hard copies and electronic versions. This captive audience are, in the past, proven and tested to be buyers of certain book genres or categories.Authors can learn more about this platform and take advantage of it by visiting Beacon Books Agency’s website: www.beaconbooksagency.com/marketing-services/ or by contacting info@beaconbooksagency.com.About Beacon Books AgencyEstablished in 2012 by a group of literary and book agents with years of professional industry experience, Beacon Books Agency (BBA) is one of the largest international book advertising firms laser-focused on cost-effective book marketing alternatives.With our team of book agents, publicists, book-to-screen agents, and marketing specialists, you are assured that your book is in good hands from the first step to whatever goal you wish to achieve.We commit that you have a team of experts who will assure that your book’s campaign or platform is aligned with the vision of your work. Acknowledging that many authors have been disappointed with their overall publishing experience, we want to find the platform for their success and give the support that suits their needs.For eight years now, BBA has served as a matchmaking conduit for self-published authors and literary agents, traditional publishers, Hollywood agents, bookstore owners, librarians, book distributors, as well as individual buyers.We use an alternative platform that is one of a kind—a cost-effective tool that allows authors to present their works to industry influencers who have found great interest in their book genre, category, or topic.Beacon Books Agency is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, USA, with a satellite office in London, UK.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.