Coronavirus - Nigeria: National EOC to carry out review of the COVID-19 response in Nigeria

Our National EOC is meeting to carry out a review of the COVID-19 response in Nigeria so far. This meeting will enable us to assess current performance level, identify areas to strengthen and develop future strategy for COVID-19 in Nigeria.



