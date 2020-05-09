There were 329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,864 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 16

Highlights

• No new confirmed case was reported. Total confirmed cases stands at 13

• Fourteen (14) alerts were reported, out of which 12 were investigated

• 5 Samples were taken from 5 new suspected cases after investigation

