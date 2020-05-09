Coronavirus - Nigeria: Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 16

Highlights

• No new confirmed case was reported. Total confirmed cases stands at 13

• Fourteen (14) alerts were reported, out of which 12 were investigated

• 5 Samples were taken from 5 new suspected cases after investigation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.