Africa.com Webinar Series to Feature Influential Women Leaders

In the next session of Crisis Management for African Business Leaders webinar series, Africa.com Chair and CEO, Teresa Clarke will lead a panel of influential women from a range of sectors. ‘Women are Proving to Be Great Leaders During COVID-19. Is this the Pathway to Power?’, led by Clarke promises to move from a conversation to action. Be certain to join the webinar for a special announcement that will impact women across the continent.

In addition to public sector leaders like Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under Secretary of the United Nations and Executive Director of the UN Women (and former Deputy President of South Africa), and private sector leaders like Anne Juuko, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, the panel will feature a dynamic young activist from Zambia, Natasha Mwansa. Mwansa is the youngest recipient of the Global Health Leaders award worldwide awarded by the World Health Organization, in recognition of her work towards adolescent health for over six years and after her awe striking speech on what young people want, during the opening of the 72nd World Health Assembly.

The full line up of speakers is as follows:

Oby Ezekwesili, Senior Economic Advisor, Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative

Anne Juuko, Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank, Uganda

Suzan Kereere, Global Head Merchant Sales & Acquiring, Visa Inc.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women

Natasha Wang Mwansa, Women Deliver, Young Leader

If you have not yet registered, or for more information, visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email: laura.joseph@africa.com

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.