Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 08, 2020 FDA Publish Date: May 08, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergens (Milk, Soy, and/or Wheat) Company Name: Zilk's Plus Resources, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Zilk’s Plus Resources, LLC of Austin, TX announces a voluntary recall for select 12 oz bottles of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauces because they may contain undeclared allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, milk or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled sauces were distributed to Pluckers restaurants in Texas and Louisiana on the following dates: 05/2019 – 05/2020. Consumers may have purchased such products at the affected Pluckers locations in Texas and Louisiana.

The products are packaged in a 12-ounce, clear glass bottle marked with the name of the Product Flavor (as shown below), the Pluckers brand name, and the following lot code and expiration dates located on the side, above the label. Pictures of the select product labels are attached to assist consumers with identifying the affected products.

Product Flavor Recalled Lot Codes Expiration Dates Undeclared Allergen Baker's Gold 201905063, 201909015, 201912024, 202002031A, 202003022A, 202003035A 5/21/2020, 09/09/2020, 12/16/2020, 02/03/2021, 02/09/2021, 03/04/2021 Soy and Wheat Gochujang 201905014, 201908072, 201908137 05/24/2020, 08/19/2020, 09/03/2020 Wheat Gold Rush 201908071, 202002131A 08/19/2020, 02/25/2021 Soy and Wheat Hallelujah 201908030, 201909040, 201909077, 201910075 08/12/2020, 09/16/2020, 09/23/2020, 10/23/2020 Milk Sesame 201909014 9/9/2020 Wheat Spicy Mandarin 201904066, 201907090, 201908090, 201909073, 201910004, 202002038A, 202003156A 04/26/2020, 07/26/2020, 08/27/2020, 09/23/2020, 10/03/2020, 02/10/2021, 03/30/2021 Milk and Wheat Teriyaki 201904081, 201905030, 201909073, 201912036, 202002033A 05/02/2020, 05/22/2020, 09/23/2020, 12/11/2020, 02/10/2021 Wheat Vampire Killer 201909042, 202002030A, 202003015A 09/23/2020, 02/03/2021, 03/04/2021 Soy and Wheat

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that these products were distributed in packaging that did not adequately reveal the presence of soy-, wheat- or milk- containing ingredients in the affected products.

At-risk consumers who believe they may have purchased one of the affected 12-ounce bottles of Pluckers World Famous Wing Sauce flavors are urged to either dispose of the product or return it to any Pluckers location for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact the manufacturer, Zilk’s Plus Resources, LLC, by calling 1-817-618-6298 between the hours of 10:00 am–3:00 pm CST, Monday–Friday.