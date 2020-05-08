Press Release - FAA Revokes Aviation Maintenance Technical School Certificate of Florida-Based Boynton Beach Community High School

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an emergency order revoking the aviation maintenance technical school certificate of Florida-based Boynton Beach Community High School.

The FAA alleges the school, which taught airframe maintenance, committed the following violations:

Failed to include the required 750 hours of instruction.

Failed to maintain a list of the names and qualifications of its specialized instructors and failed to provide a copy of the list when FAA inspectors asked for it.

Failed to maintain documentation showing it gave appropriate tests to students, and failed to maintain attendance, transcript and progress records.

Had a classroom that was unusable due to a leaking roof and heating, lighting and ventilation deficiencies.

Continued to provide instruction to students despite the failure to comply with regulatory requirements.

The FAA determined that safety in air commerce or air transportation required the immediate revocation of the schools certificate. The school surrendered its certificate.



