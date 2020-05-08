Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders held on May 6, 2020.
Stockholders elected all eight individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and “FOR” the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|Proposal 1
|Election of Directors
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non Votes
|Gary S. Guidry
|183,716,287
|7,029,500
|46,281,779
|43,081,178
|Peter Dey
|153,494,648
|37,450,990
|46,081,928
|43,081,178
|Evan Hazell
|184,669,107
|6,251,405
|46,107,054
|43,081,178
|Robert B. Hodgins
|183,445,303
|7,536,545
|46,045,718
|43,081,178
|Ronald Royal
|184,619,271
|6,353,841
|46,054,454
|43,081,178
|Sondra Scott
|229,633,926
|6,603,446
|790,194
|43,081,178
|David P. Smith
|183,464,344
|7,581,762
|45,981,460
|43,081,178
|Brooke Wade
|165,621,508
|25,425,476
|45,980,582
|43,081,178
|Proposal 2
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non Votes
|Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
|269,830,981
|9,554,547
|723,216
|0
|Proposal 3
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non Votes
|Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation
|196,295,853
|38,798,286
|1,933,427
|43,081,178
About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is focused on its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will pursue new growth opportunities throughout Colombia and South America, leveraging our financial strength. The Company’s common shares trade on the NYSE American, Toronto Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Gary Guidry, Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Rodger Trimble, Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-403-265-3221
info@grantierra.com
