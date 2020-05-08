Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($342) million or ($129.38) diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $54.8 million or $20.36 diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the same period in 2019.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|($342)
|$54.8
|DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|($129.38)
|$20.36
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.