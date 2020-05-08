Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($342) million or ($129.38) diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $54.8 million or $20.36 diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the same period in 2019.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS ($342) $54.8 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS ($129.38) $20.36

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082



