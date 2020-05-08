Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Perks for Companies that Retain the Staffing Agency

Want to Hire the Best Talent and Change Kids Lives for Good Retain R4G Today Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com Client company employees enjoy access to our fun contests + events + rewards

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is currently funding fun community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat;' on a fun mission to write 100 restaurant dishes reviews by July 1st, 2020.The staffing agency is helping fund cost free 5 week summer program for kids to enjoy fun weekend gigs. Companies that retain R4G for search enjoy exclusive access to The Goodie Foodie Club ; kids summer program, monthly contests, and sponsored events.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Each successful placement; generates proceeds to help sponsor 5 kids for fun foodie summer program. Retain us today to gift your employees' families fun for the summer."Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search enjoy exclusive access to The Goodie Foodie Club;1. Fun Summer Program for kids to engage in creative projects (weekend gigs).2. Monthly creative writing contests to win gift cards to LA's Best restaurants.3. Special events and parties (kickass for a cause, kickass and party for good).Carlos Cymerman adds, "The Summer Program is unlike any other weekend gig ever created for kids. We love to give back to the companies that retain us for search, by taking care of their employees (and their kids)."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com . Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, events, and summer program for kids.Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoy writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Fun Summer Foodie Program is launching on August 1st, 2020 for 5 weeks. Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from placements to help fund and make it cost free for family and kids.The Goodie Foodie Club, building a community for like-minded family and friends who share the same values. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com . Membership is open to employees of companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search.



