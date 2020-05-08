Coronavirus - Uganda: Pickup Truck from the Indian Business Forum for fight against COVID-19

On behalf of the National Task Force, the PS Dr. Diana Atwine received a single pickup truck from the Indian Business Forum as part of their support to the fight against COVID-19 in Uganda.



