Edward Corpus Reyes

“Poetry is a matter of life, not just a matter of language” and author Edward Reyes and Alfred Talahuron pens a book that signifies life and everything in it.

Poetry is a matter of life, not just a matter of language” — Edward Corpus Reyes

HAPPY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Poetry is a matter of life, not just a matter of language” and author Edward Corpus Reyes and Alfred Talahuron pens a book that signifies life and everything in it.

Art of Poetry is a collection of poems that expresses the journey of an author who wishes to allow every reader to navigate every insight that his life story has to offer. The book is a very special project which marks the author’s debut in the literary spotlight. Every reader who comes from different walks in life will be able to relate as each poem discloses the sad times, the happy times, all the author’s successes and failures in life. More importantly, the source teaches everyone to keep a deep faith and trust in God in everything that they do. The book also opens Stoner’s great love for his wife Joy and their relationship for sixty years.

Furthermore, the book opens how the author visualizes profound messages through his gift for rhyme. His touching verse will only make every person appreciate life even more even when life gets tough at times. To see the beauty and purpose of every situation is an award, as some people cannot be a poet, because all along, they are the poem – thus make every footstep count!

About the Author:

Edward Corpus Reyes and Alfred Talahuron visualize profound messages, and with his gift for rhyme, creates touching verse. A former executive, They are now a rancher and raise all-natural beef in Northeastern Oklahoma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.