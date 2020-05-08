Recruiting for Good Announces Winners of I Love My Mom's Cooking Poetry Contest

Share With Like-Minded Family and Friends Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com A club for like-minded family and friends in LA

Recruiting for Good launches monthly creative poetry contest in May to reward fun entries with dining gift cards to mom's favorite restaurant for Mother's Day.

Kids Used their Creative Talent to Celebrate their Mom's Cooking” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a purpose driven staffing agency generating proceeds to fund Fun Goodie Foodie Projects for like-minded family and friends who are passionate, love purpose, and play. The staffing agency congratulates 5 kids who won ' I love my mom's cooking poetry contest' and awards moms dining gift cards for Mother's Day According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Kids used their creative poetry talent to make their moms feel special. Congratulations to Ben, Jaden, Olivia, Radley, and Shay; all kids are in Middle School (big thanks to the dads who helped out too)."Moms Won Gift Cards to LA's Favorite RestaurantsKings Seafood, Mendocino Farms, Spumoni, and Sugarfish.Carlos Cymerman adds, "In life you can only win, if you participate....start today."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com . Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, events, and summer program for kids.Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoy writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Goodie Foodie Club, building a community for like-minded family and friends who share the same values. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com . Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search (employees and kids) can enjoy access to fun contests, events, and summer program.What happens when your passion is creative expression, food, and love of mom. Inspired to write from your heart www.TheFoodPoetSociety.com is awaiting your arrival. Every month, Recruiting for Good will sponsor fun creative poetry writing contests for members of The Goodie Foodie Club; and Reward LA's Best Dining to Enjoy + Gift + Share.



