Parliament accepts new State of Emergency

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 8 - The Parliament unanimously approved (193 votes), this Friday, the request of the President of the Republic for the extension of the State of Emergency in the country, for another 15 days, due to the covid-19 pandemic.,

With the validation of this Draft Resolution, the Head of State has the green light to extend, for the third consecutive time, the exception regime.

The measure comes 24 hours after the Council of the Republic recommends the Angolan President to renew the State of Emergency.

Angola has observed this exceptional regime since the March 27, in order to contain the proliferation of covid-19.

The last extension of the State of Emergency, in force since April 26, ends on May 10.

To date, the country has recorded 36 positive cases of covid-19, of which two have died.

