N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market to reach US$ 1495.4 Mn by 2027, owing to COVID-19 Pandemic - CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N95 grade medical protective masks are respiratory protective devices, which facilitate the filtration of airborne particles. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed the N95 masks to be used by general individual. N95 respirators are used in health care settings and are therefore called surgical N95 respirators.

The global N95 grade medical protective masks market is expected to account for US$ 1,495.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3%.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Drivers

The growth of the global N95 grade medical protective masks market is driven by increasing health awareness among geriatric population to use masks for avoiding the viral infection. In a study by UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, by 2050, the urban population of emerging economies will reach 5.3 billion, with Asia expected to host 63% and Africa around 20% of the world’s urban population. With this shift in population, the chances of viral infections might rise leading to increase in demand for the N95 grade medical protective masks.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Opportunities

The N95 grade medical protective masks have been suggested by the scientists and healthcare professionals as a precautionary equipment from the novel coronavirus disease spread across the globe. As per the data provided by the World Health Organization, in April, 2020, individuals across 213 countries are already suffering from Covid-19. With the ever increasing cases of this disease, the N95 grade medical protective masks market is expected to experience significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Restraints

The N95 protective masks are sometimes not capable of providing full protection from hazardous infections and it is not recommended to be used by people with chronic respiratory, cardiac, and other medical conditions, which makes it difficult for the wearer to breathe. This is expected to hinder growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

For segment 1 information:

On the basis of type, the global N95 grade medical protective masks market is segmented into mask with exhalation valve and mask without exhalation valve. The masks without exhalation valves only have the layers of filter and strap. Owing to this, they are very cheap. However, they are less preferred as compared to the masks with exhalation valves, as they pose breathing difficulty to the users.

For segment 2 information:

North America region holds significant share in the global N95 grade medical protective masks market, owing to the existence of large number of mask producing firms in the U.S. However, owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the market is experiencing higher demand than the supply. Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the public not to purchase N95 masks for ensuring its supply to medical personnel. However, the increased fear amongst public about the virus has led to a drastic increase in demand for these masks.

Market Trends:

Major players in the market are focused on increasing their production capacities, with the objective of contributing to the prevailing situation of COVID- 19 pandemic. Through this, the companies are also focused on helping governments in responding to the crisis. For instance, in March 2020, 3M used the surge capacity to increase the production of N95 masks to fight the pandemic. In the last two months, the company doubled the global production of N95 masks to approx. 100 million a month and is planning to invest in new equipment to expand the annual mask production to 2 billion within 12 months.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global N95 grade medical protective masks market include The 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Shanghai Dasheng, Vogmask, Hakugen Co. Ltd, Sinotextiles Corporation Limited, and The Gerson Company.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Key Developments

The 3M Company:

In April 2020, 3M entered into an agreement with the government, which would help the company in importing over 166 million respirators from China in three months. This agreement would also allow 3M to continue exporting its U.S.-made respirators.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Mask with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve

By Application

Individual

Industrial

Hospital & Clinic

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals/Clinics

Drug Stores

Online Stores

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





