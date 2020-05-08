Coronavirus - Cameroon: Demonstration of national solidarity by Accent Media

On behalf of the Minister of Public Health, Dr FANNE MAHAMAT, Director of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Public Health, received today, 07 May 2020, a donation of protective equipment for health personnel, given by the Cameroonian company Accent Media.

This donation consists of, among others, face masks, gloves, protective gowns, disposable overshoes, chlorinated water and thermo-flashes.

Dr. FANNE, on behalf of Minsanté, thanked Accent Media for this comforting gesture towards the health personnel.

Accent Media is a Cameroonian company specializing in digital proximity communication.

- François Gaël MBASSI



