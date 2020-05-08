AAR Integrated Technologies awarded a $5.1 million firm-fixed-price contract from US Air Force to provide contractor logistical support for the AN/MSN-7 Communications Central System

/EIN News/ -- Huntsville, Alabama, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, announced today that its AAR Integrated Technologies division has been awarded a firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, to provide contractor logistical support (CLS) for a fleet of 18 AN/MSN-7 Communication Central Systems. The support requirements include program management, supply of all the AN/MSN-7 parts, support equipment components, all system materials and consumables as well as replenishment of spare parts. The effort also requires AAR to provide depot-level maintenance and system level down to Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) level repair as needed, procurement, and installation services on an as required basis. The firm-fixed-price contract with AAR Integrated Technologies is for five years (base year with four one year renewal options) for an estimated value of $5.1 million.

This multi-year FFP contract ensures the US Air Force’s AN/MSN-7 Communications Central Systems, also known as the Tower Restoral Vehicle (TRV), will be operational and sustained for today’s mission and for years to come. The TRV is a deployable air traffic control tower used for control of aircraft during taxi, takeoff and landing on and around airfields. The AN/MSN-7 operates as a self-contained system. Its primary mission is to provide rapidly deployable Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower services for USAF deployment operations, such as bare bases and alternate off-base landing areas.

“AAR Integrated Technologies is proud to continue providing contractor logistical support for this strategic US Air Force program and its worldwide mission”, said Jeffery Jackson, Vice President and General Manager, AAR Integrated Technologies. “This multi-year firm-fixed-price contract will ensure that the AN/MSN-7 fleet will maintain a high state of operational readiness along with upgrading to state-of-the-art equipment to meet the US Air Force’s mission requirements.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About AAR Integrated Technologies

Brown International Corporation DBA AAR Integrated Technologies (InTech), based in Huntsville, Alabama, performs C4 system development, deployment, and technical support services for ground-based C4 systems in vehicles, hard- and soft-wall shelters, and transit cases. Our customers include US and allied military agencies, defense system OEMs, and system integrators, including small businesses requiring expanded engineering and production capability to meet delivery requirements. InTech services include system engineering, prototyping, testing, and production fabrication and integration services, backed by training, 24/7 help desk support, field service representative (FSR) support, and in-service sustaining engineering services and system upgrades. More information can be found at https://www.aarcorp.com/cargo-products/integrated-c4isr-systems/.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the estimated contract value. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 and the Company’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

