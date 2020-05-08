Enteral Feeding Devices Market to surpass US$ 5.0 Bn globally by end of 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enteral feeding is intake of nutrition through the mouth or through a tube that goes directly to the stomach or small intestine. Enteral feeding pump, low profile gastrostomy device, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy kit, nasogastric tube, gastrostomy tube, and giving set are some of the widely used enteral feeding devices.

The global enteral feeding devices market is estimated to account for US$ 5,014.0 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of congenital heart defects is expected to propel growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. For instance, the max birth prevalence of congenital heart defects from 2010-17 was 9.410/1000 worldwide, according to the study, ‘Global birth prevalence of congenital heart defects 1970-2017: updated systematic review and meta-analysis of 260 studies’, published in International Journal of Epidemiology, in April 2019.

Moreover, increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders in children is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the study, ‘Prevalence of Pediatric Metabolic Syndrome and Associated Risk Factors among School-Age Children of 10–16 Years Living in District Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India’, published in Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism in May 2018, the prevalence of pediatric metabolic syndrome was 3.3% and school-age children with high family monthly income and sedentary lifestyle were at high risk of the disease.

Market Opportunities:

Increasing incidence of genetic syndromes is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global enteral feeding devices market. For instance, according to the study, ‘Estimating Nationwide Prevalence of Live Births with Down Syndrome and Their Medical Expenditures in Korea’, published in Journal of Korean Medical Science in August 2019, the prevalence of live births with Down’s syndrome was 5.03 per 10,000 births between 2007 and 2016.

Moreover, increasing adoption of nasogastric tube is also expected to aid in growth of the market. Nasogastric tubes are easy to place and are available in variety of sizes for patient comfort.

Key Takeaways:

The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at US$ 3,102.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 5,014.0 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and other diseases is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Enteral Feeding Pumps segment held dominant position in the global enteral feeding devices market in 2019, accounting for 58.6% share in terms of value, followed by Enteral Feeding Tubes and Enteral Syringes, respectively. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing product launches and approvals during the forecast period.

Market Trends:

Jejunostomy tube decreases the risk of food and fluids passing into the lungs. However, the small size of the tubes is a major challenge and requires an infusion pump for smooth functioning.

The adoption of at-home enteral nutrition is high and mostly includes gravity controlled and pump assisted feeding. Pump assisted feeding relies on an electric pump device to more precisely control the rate of delivery in patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global enteral feeding devices market include, Covidien (Medtronic Plc), C. R. Bard, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Qosina Corp., NeoMed, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, Moog Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Corpak Med Systems, and Amsino International.

Key Developments:

February 2018: NeoMed, Inc. launched ENFit filtered blunt needle used with oral/enteral medications such as caffeine

Taxonomy (Scope, segments)

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Product Type: Enteral Feeding Tubes Nasoentric Tubes Oroentric Tubes Enterostomy Tubes Low Profile Gastrostomy Tubes Enteral Feeding Pumps Administration Reservoir Giving Sets Enteral Syringes

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group: Pediatric Adults

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User: Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Settings

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







