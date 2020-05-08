Infragistics Partners with Stevens Venture Center to Support COVID HealthHack II

Stevens Institute of Technology and Infragistics team up to support projects in areas such as virtual experiences, crowd monitoring, telemedicine and symptom tracking.

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ and Hoboken, NJ, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the leading provider of UX and UI tools for designers and developers, today announced that it is partnering with the Stevens Venture Center, Stevens Institute of Technology’s tech incubator, to sponsor and support the COVID HealthHack II.

COVID HealthHack II is the second in a series of virtual hackathons organized by the Stevens Venture Center to address challenges presented by the global pandemic. The event will focus on how to reopen the economy by building innovative solutions to help people safely return to the new normal. Teams participating in this event will develop projects in categories such as virtual experiences, crowd monitoring, telemedicine and symptom tracking.

As part of its support, Infragistics will be providing participants with access to its full line of UX/UI and analytics tools, including Ignite UI, Indigo.Design and Reveal.

“We are pleased to offer the resources of our global team to support an event which can have a real impact around the world. Our technology experts and developers are committed to sharing our tools and expertise to help create solutions that can positively impact people’s lives,” said Dean Guida, Founder and CEO of Infragistics. “We are proud to partner with the Stevens Venture Center’s COVID HealthHack II and we hope that our customers, partners and friends in the industry will join us in supporting this innovative event.”

“We are bringing together students, entrepreneurs and professionals to develop real-world solutions that can be applied to the current challenges that we are all facing,” said Premal Kamdar, Entrepreneur in Residence at the Stevens Venture Center and creator of COVID HealthHack. “We are grateful for the support from partners like Infragistics, which are willing to share their technology and UX/UI expertise. This collaboration will help us accelerate the development process and enable our participants to produce the best possible solutions.”

The first COVID HealthHack, held in April, drew more than 100 participants and 15 submissions. Registration for the COVID HealthHack II, which kicks off on May 15, 2020, is currently open at www.covidhealthhack.com. The event is open to participants from around the world.

With the recent launch of its Ignite for Good Program, Infragistics has been working with organizations to help support hackathons, research and economic growth to aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations interested in partnering with Infragistics may contact Steve Johnston at sjohnston@infragistics.com.



About Infragistics

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, provide insights, and foster collaboration within organizations. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. Infragistics enterprise mobility solutions—Reveal and SharePlus—give business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software.

About the Stevens Venture Center

The Stevens Venture Center (SVC) is an innovative entrepreneurship ecosystem with two objectives: to educate Stevens Institute of Technology students in modern entrepreneurial thinking; and to provide students and faculty with opportunities to explore the commercialization of their science and technology ideas. The SVC is designed to connect Stevens entrepreneurs with infrastructure, resources and funding assistance so they can develop sustainable and successful commercial enterprises based on either Stevens-derived or individually conceived technologies.

