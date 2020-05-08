Rice Starch Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Rice Starch Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Rice Starch Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Rice Starch Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global Rice Starch market is valued at 186 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 279.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

The major players in global Rice Starch market include:

BENEO

Ingredion

Bangkok starch

Thai Flour

AGRANA

WFM Wholesome Foods

Golden Agriculture

Anhui Lianhe

Anhui Le Huan Tian Biotechnology

This report focuses on Rice Starch volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rice Starch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Rice Starch market is segmented into

Food Grade Rice Starch

Industry Grade Rice Starch

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Others

Global Rice Starch Market: Regional Analysis

The Rice Starch market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Rice Starch market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



