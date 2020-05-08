Functional Foods and Beverages Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Functional Foods and Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Functional Foods and Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Functional Foods and Beverages Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Foods and Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The major players in global Functional Foods and Beverages market include:

General Mills

Nestle

NBTY

Glanbia plc

Monster Beverage Corp

GNC Holdings

Red Bull

Kellogg

Amway

Herbalife

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pharmavite

Arizona Beverages

Lifeway Kefir

Rockstar Energy Drink

This report focuses on Functional Foods and Beverages volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Foods and Beverages market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Functional Foods and Beverages market is segmented into

Fortified Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Segment by Application

Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support and Supplement

Digestive Health

Healthy Food or Snacking

Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

The Functional Foods and Beverages market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Functional Foods and Beverages market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4792716-global-functional-foods-and-beverages-market-research-report-2020

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Foods and Beverages

1.2 Functional Foods and Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Fortified Food

1.2.3 Functional Beverages

1.2.4 Dietary Supplements

1.3 Functional Foods and Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Functional Foods and Beverages Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Energy/Sport Nutritional

1.3.3 Immune Support and Supplement

1.3.4 Digestive Health

1.3.5 Healthy Food or Snacking

1.4 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Functional Foods and Beverages Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Functional Foods and Beverages Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

….

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Foods and Beverages Business

6.1 General Mills

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 General Mills Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 General Mills Products Offered

6.1.5 General Mills Recent Development

6.2 Nestle

6.2.1 Nestle Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Nestle Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Nestle Products Offered

6.2.5 Nestle Recent Development

6.3 NBTY

6.3.1 NBTY Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 NBTY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 NBTY Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 NBTY Products Offered

6.3.5 NBTY Recent Development

6.4 Glanbia plc

6.4.1 Glanbia plc Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Glanbia plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Glanbia plc Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Glanbia plc Products Offered

6.4.5 Glanbia plc Recent Development

6.5 Monster Beverage Corp

6.5.1 Monster Beverage Corp Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Monster Beverage Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Monster Beverage Corp Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Monster Beverage Corp Products Offered

6.5.5 Monster Beverage Corp Recent Development

6.6 GNC Holdings

6.6.1 GNC Holdings Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 GNC Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 GNC Holdings Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 GNC Holdings Products Offered

6.6.5 GNC Holdings Recent Development

6.7 Red Bull

6.6.1 Red Bull Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Red Bull Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Red Bull Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Red Bull Products Offered

6.7.5 Red Bull Recent Development

6.8 Kellogg

6.8.1 Kellogg Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Kellogg Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kellogg Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kellogg Products Offered

6.8.5 Kellogg Recent Development

6.9 Amway

6.9.1 Amway Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Amway Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Amway Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Amway Products Offered

6.9.5 Amway Recent Development

6.10 Herbalife

6.10.1 Herbalife Functional Foods and Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Herbalife Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Herbalife Functional Foods and Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Herbalife Products Offered

6.10.5 Herbalife Recent Development

6.11 PepsiCo

6.12 Coca-Cola

6.13 Pharmavite

6.14 Arizona Beverages

6.15 Lifeway Kefir

6.16 Rockstar Energy Drink

Continued….

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4792716-global-functional-foods-and-beverages-market-research-report-2020

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.