Bishop Dinnanauth demonstrating leadership in the times of global crises

WOODHAVEN, NEW YORK, USA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Healing Ministries is demonstrating leadership in the times of global crises by enabling the masses to connect with their spirituality and exhibit courage.Robin Healing Ministries is a non-denominational Pentecostal International ministry with the mandate of Evangelism according to Matthew 28:19-20. It is lead by Bishop Robin Dinnanauth who is a noted evangelist, Pastor, and author of best-selling books such as Ambush the Enemy, Call to Duty, Shattered Demonic Altars, Faith and Foundation and Spiritual Warfare in the Supernatural Realm. Currently, in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic, Robin Healing Ministries, The Tabernacle of Emmanuel Full Gospel Assemblies, and, RHM Hot Meals Mission Team have partnered up to help hundreds of families and essentials workers by providing them with Hot Meals and boxes of Grocery every week.Bishop Robin Dinnanauth is a US-based Guyanese international evangelist and also the Senior Pastor of the Tabernacle of Emmanuel Full Gospel Assemblies. He decided to help his fellow human beings, especially those who are residing in New York, that unfortunately, has become the center of coronavirus devastation. Intending to cheer the Americans and lift their mood, he sang a song called “God of the Mountain”. This event was called Worship in the Streets of New York City – Lift Him Movement. Thousands of New York residents became part of this soothing music exhibition and Bishop Robin was able to reach over 1.6 million people via his Facebook page (Robinhealingministries - Bishop Robin Dinnanauth).Robin Dinnanauth was born on June 23, 1974, in Berbice, Guyana. At age 7, when his grandmother took him to church and an evangelist prayed with him for the miracle of Healing Bishop Dinnanauth’s life took on an entirely new meaning as he surrendered his heart and life to Jesus Christ. In 2004, Robin Dinnanauth accepted full-time ministry and simultaneously established Tabernacle of Emmanuel Full Gospel Assemblies Church in Queens, New York, and Robin Healing Ministries. With over 20 years of his experience in ministry, he has preached the Gospel to thousands of people via in-person meetings, television broadcasts, Miracle Crusades, Conferences, radio broadcasts, internet, printed page, and, audio-video recordings. Bishop Robin’s ministry is also engaged in work with Josiah’s House of Hope in West Africa, as well as with feeding programs and crisis relief. For years, his ministry has provided food, clothing, shelter, education, and religious training for thousands around the globe (including partnerships with numerous missionary and relief agencies). Currently, while sharing his thoughts regarding the work his organization is doing to support the victims of Coronavirus, he said: “People have limited access to basic goods and services and a lot of families are suffering. People cannot go to work. They are still waiting on their checks. Not a lot of opportunities for people to feed themselves and their families. We want to provide them with food for their soul and give them a word of encouragement. We’re here because we care about people, and we want people to know that we are stronger than this coronavirus and we are going to be okay.”Bishop and his team are serving hot meals to several Hospitals Health Care Personnel, Police Officers, and other essential workers. Their efforts are being highly lauded by those who are being served and other people in general.RHM has become a leading name in the industry of philanthropy and human support. The organization has a great record of serving those in need with their strong volunteering network and contributions from generous donors. Currently, RHM through Josiah’s House of Hope for Children is in the process of completing the building of an orphanage, school, feeding center, and a bible training academy on three (3) acres of land which the ministry acquired in Kenya, Africa. Along with sharing the uncompromised message of God, Pastor Robin Dinnanauth is financially and socially supporting lives of the countless individuals to help them come to overcome all adversities and connect with their Lord Jesus Christ.If you are inspired by the Bishops actions and his life work, and you wish to play your part in enabling thousands of helpless people and children to experience joys of life, then pledge your contributions in the form of donations or volunteering work today and make a difference in the lives of people.About the Organization:With 20 years of ministry, Bishop Robin Dinnanauth, an international evangelist heads this worldwide organization of Miracle and Deliverance Crusades, Radio & Television broadcasts, and mission outreaches. Robin Healing Ministries strives to touch the world with the Life-changing and Deliverance Gospel of Jesus Christ bringing the lost to the Cross.



